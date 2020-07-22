1/1
Marie Joyce Fies
1939 - 2020
Marie Joyce (Torchia) Fies Marie Joyce (Torchia) Fies, of Reading, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in the Reading Hospital. She was the loving wife of Robert Jacob Fies, Sr. The couple married in Reading on February 17, 1962. Born December 17, 1939 in Reading at St. Joseph Hospital, a daughter of the late Andrea Carmine and Josephine (Scimone) Torchia. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1957. She graduated from The Reading Hospital School of Nursing in 1960. She received her B.S. in Nursing from Lebanon Valley College in 1981. She was president and founder of Nurses in Industry, Inc. an occupational health nursing service. She worked as an occupation health nurse for NGK Metals, Caloric Corporation and Empire Steel Castings. She served as executive director for the Berks Unit of the American Cancer Society. She also was past president of the Reading Hospital Alumni Association as well as the Berks County Association of Occupational Health Nurses. She was past leader in Girl Scouts of America, a volunteer for the Schuylkill Valley Music League and a member of the service committee of Wives of Professional Engineers. She was a member of Epler’s United Church of Christ where she served as an ordained elder. Marie is survived by her husband Robert J. Fies, Sr. and her son Robert J. Fies Jr. and his wife Jean (Deisher) of Bern Twp., daughters Julie A. (Fies) Meyer and her husband Peter of Port Washington, NY and Kathleen E. (Fies) DiTeodoro and her husband Michael of Mullica, NJ. There are four granddaughters, Kaitlyn (Katie) and Emily Fies, Elizabeth (Lizzie) Meyer and Liliana (Lily) DiTeodoro. Marie was the sister of Jeanette L. (Torchia) Lengel wife of Robert D. and aunt to their children Robin (Lengel) Czar and Edward Lengel. Burial was private in Epler’s Church Cemetery & Labyrinth, Leesport. A memorial service will be outside on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 4pm at Epler’s United Church of Christ, 1151 W. Leesport Rd., Leesport, PA 19533. Family and friends will gather on Saturday before the services from 3 to 4pm. Due to the global pandemic, for everyone’s health and safety, please wear a mask and use the hand sanitizer pumps provided. Please, dress casually and bring a chair. The service will be live-streamed on the Kuhn Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Marie J. Fies to St. Jude Children’s Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.donors@stjude.org. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, West Reading is honored to assist the family. Fond memories, tributes, condolences and live-streaming webcast may be found at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Epler’s United Church of Christ
JUL
25
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Epler’s United Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
3 entries
July 23, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Mrs. Fies. She was the most thoughtful and sweetest lady I ever met. I was Mr and Mrs Fies letter carrier for many years a while back. It was always a pleasure to talk to her and she always offered me a cold drink on hot days. My heart goes out to Mr. Fies and all her family. Heaven got a new angel. Rest in peace my friend. Thank you for all the thoughtful things you did over the years.
Wendy Wentzel
Friend
July 23, 2020
Marie was one of the most thoughtful persons I have ever known. Never missed a birthday or some type of celebration, there was always a thoughtful note from her. I will miss that and her warm smile....May you rest in the loving arms of Jesus, as I know you will. My sympathies to the whole family, I know how much you will miss her. Tammie W
Tammie Wisniewski
Friend
July 22, 2020
Mr. Fies, Bobby, Julie, Kathy, and the entire family I am so sorry to hear of the sudden passing of Mrs. Fies (your wife and mother).
Naturally as I grew up in the neighborhood as a child it was always nice to see her smile, say hello, and yes at some times when I deserved it, disciplined. Later in life after I relocated to Florida I would always look forward to speaking with her and Mr. Fies when I returned each year for the deer hunting season. She was such a nice lady and without a doubt touched the lives of so many in a positive way. Reflecting on the fun times shared with her will help all of us through the grieving process. My trip north this December won’t be the same without seeing her but I will surely have fond memories of past visits. God Bless you Mrs. Fies and may you rest in piece.
Steven Mileski
Friend
