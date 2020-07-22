Mr. Fies, Bobby, Julie, Kathy, and the entire family I am so sorry to hear of the sudden passing of Mrs. Fies (your wife and mother).

Naturally as I grew up in the neighborhood as a child it was always nice to see her smile, say hello, and yes at some times when I deserved it, disciplined. Later in life after I relocated to Florida I would always look forward to speaking with her and Mr. Fies when I returned each year for the deer hunting season. She was such a nice lady and without a doubt touched the lives of so many in a positive way. Reflecting on the fun times shared with her will help all of us through the grieving process. My trip north this December won’t be the same without seeing her but I will surely have fond memories of past visits. God Bless you Mrs. Fies and may you rest in piece.

Steven Mileski

Friend