Marie Joyce (Torchia) Fies Marie Joyce (Torchia) Fies, of Reading, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in the Reading Hospital. She was the loving wife of Robert Jacob Fies, Sr. The couple married in Reading on February 17, 1962. Born December 17, 1939 in Reading at St. Joseph Hospital, a daughter of the late Andrea Carmine and Josephine (Scimone) Torchia. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1957. She graduated from The Reading Hospital School of Nursing in 1960. She received her B.S. in Nursing from Lebanon Valley College in 1981. She was president and founder of Nurses in Industry, Inc. an occupational health nursing service. She worked as an occupation health nurse for NGK Metals, Caloric Corporation and Empire Steel Castings. She served as executive director for the Berks Unit of the American Cancer Society. She also was past president of the Reading Hospital Alumni Association as well as the Berks County Association of Occupational Health Nurses. She was past leader in Girl Scouts of America, a volunteer for the Schuylkill Valley Music League and a member of the service committee of Wives of Professional Engineers. She was a member of Epler’s United Church of Christ where she served as an ordained elder. Marie is survived by her husband Robert J. Fies, Sr. and her son Robert J. Fies Jr. and his wife Jean (Deisher) of Bern Twp., daughters Julie A. (Fies) Meyer and her husband Peter of Port Washington, NY and Kathleen E. (Fies) DiTeodoro and her husband Michael of Mullica, NJ. There are four granddaughters, Kaitlyn (Katie) and Emily Fies, Elizabeth (Lizzie) Meyer and Liliana (Lily) DiTeodoro. Marie was the sister of Jeanette L. (Torchia) Lengel wife of Robert D. and aunt to their children Robin (Lengel) Czar and Edward Lengel. Burial was private in Epler’s Church Cemetery & Labyrinth, Leesport. A memorial service will be outside on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 4pm at Epler’s United Church of Christ, 1151 W. Leesport Rd., Leesport, PA 19533. Family and friends will gather on Saturday before the services from 3 to 4pm. Due to the global pandemic, for everyone’s health and safety, please wear a mask and use the hand sanitizer pumps provided. Please, dress casually and bring a chair. The service will be live-streamed on the Kuhn Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Marie J. Fies to St. Jude Children’s Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.donors@stjude.org. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, West Reading is honored to assist the family. Fond memories, tributes, condolences and live-streaming webcast may be found at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com