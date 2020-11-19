1/1
Marie K. Snyder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie K. Snyder Marie K. Snyder, 91, passed away, Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in Rittenhouse Village-Muhlenberg. She was the wife of Kenneth W. Snyder who died December 15, 2008. Born in Windsor Township, she was the daughter of the late Earl J. and Mary C. (Yeager) Epting. Marie was a member of St. John’s Hains United Church of Christ, Wernersville. She was a 1947 graduate of Perry High School and graduated from Reading Business Institute in 1948. Marie was employed as a secretary at Marr Engineering Company, Reading, for 37 years. Marie later worked as a bookkeeper at Lacey Electric, West Reading, from 1986 to 2007. She was a long time member of Ontelaunee Grange. Marie is survived by a sister, Ruth M. (Epting) Rausch, Hamburg, and a brother Earl G. Epting, Auburn, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, Harold J., and Arlan L. Epting. A funeral service will be held Friday, November 27, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 South 4th Street, Hamburg. Burial will follow in Zion’s Church Cemetery. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service in the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
40 South Fourth Street
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-2955
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved