Marie K. Snyder Marie K. Snyder, 91, passed away, Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in Rittenhouse Village-Muhlenberg. She was the wife of Kenneth W. Snyder who died December 15, 2008. Born in Windsor Township, she was the daughter of the late Earl J. and Mary C. (Yeager) Epting. Marie was a member of St. John’s Hains United Church of Christ, Wernersville. She was a 1947 graduate of Perry High School and graduated from Reading Business Institute in 1948. Marie was employed as a secretary at Marr Engineering Company, Reading, for 37 years. Marie later worked as a bookkeeper at Lacey Electric, West Reading, from 1986 to 2007. She was a long time member of Ontelaunee Grange. Marie is survived by a sister, Ruth M. (Epting) Rausch, Hamburg, and a brother Earl G. Epting, Auburn, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, Harold J., and Arlan L. Epting. A funeral service will be held Friday, November 27, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 South 4th Street, Hamburg. Burial will follow in Zion’s Church Cemetery. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service in the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com
.