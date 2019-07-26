Marie Oneida Kase, 89, of Exeter

Township, passed away on July 25 in the Berkshire Center.

She was the wife of the late Robert L. Kase, who passed away in April of 2016.

Born in Pine Grove, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Phaon and Beulah (Felty) Zimmerman.

Marie was a graduate of the Reading Hospital Nursing program and worked at the Reading Hospital as a

registered nurse for 20 years. Marie was also the director of the Foster Grandparents Program of Berks County Office of the Aging for 10 years, and retired in the early 1990s. In addition, Marie was an active Girl Scout leader.

Surviving is a daughter, Lori L. Reeser, wife of Brian Reeser, Exeter Township; a son, Air Force Lt. Col. Eric L. Kase, husband of Nida Alegado Kase, Kokomo, Indiana; two grandchildren, Kyron Delinko, Jeremiah Delinko; two great-grandchildren, Miah Delinko, Elijah Delinko; two

sisters, Dawn, wife of the late Howard Stickler, Lebanon, Pa., Kay, wife of Frederick Dimmick, Jonestown, Pa.

A viewing will be held at Alsace Lutheran Church, 2201 Kutztown Road, Reading, PA, on Tuesday, July 30, from 3-6 p.m. followed by funeral services at 6 p.m. Graveside

interment will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 1:00 p.m., in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reiffton.

Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading, has charge of arrangements.

