Marie Koch (Levengood) Kutz, 90, passed away peacefully at her home in Douglass

Village in Douglassville.

She was the loving wife of Stauffer Yocom Kutz.

Marie was born April 20, 1928, to Martha Koch Levengood and Cresson Levengood in Amityville, Pa. Marie was raised by her maternal grandparents, Sam and Alice Koch and family; maternal aunt, Pauline Hartman

filled the role of mother, sister and best friend.

In addition to her spouse of 71 years, she is survived by son, Scott Kutz, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., son, Kurt Kutz (spouse of Alice) Springdale, Ark.; grandchildren: Schley Andrew Kutz (spouse of Mandy), Mary Alice Kutz and

Jonathan Thomas Kutz; great-grandchildren, Effie Kutz and August Kutz. She is also survived by her brother, Stuart Levengood; sister, Betty Shenk; and aunt, Clara Koch

(widow of Paul Koch); also, many cousins, nieces and

nephews.

She was predeceased by brothers, Stanley Levengood and Richard Levengood.

Marie was a member of Shenkel United Church of Christ, Pottstown, Pa.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Shenkel U.C.C., Unionville and Shenkel Roads, Pottstown. There will be a viewing from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, at the church. A celebration of life will be held in Shenkel U.C.C. Social Hall immediately following the service. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your place of worship or the .

Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St., in Pottstown, Pa.

