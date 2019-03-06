Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie (Knoll) Lecatsas.

Marie B. (Knoll) Lecatsas, 84, entered eternity on March 5, 2019, at the

Rittenhouse Village Senior Living.

She was the loving wife of Spiros S.

Lecatsas, who passed away on December 30, 2007. Married in 1956, they were a beautiful example of true love and dedication to both their family and friends.

Born in Laureldale, she was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Joyce (Fieck) Knoll.

She was a 1952 graduate of Muhlenberg High School.

Marie was employed by Cedar Hill Florist. Later she worked with her sons in the family business for 30 years.

She was a very active member of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church and St. Xenia Philoptochos Ladies Society helping in any way needed from the early 1960s.

Much loved, Marie was known for her kindness and

compassion that she showed everyone in her life.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Rittenhouse staff, and Liz from Visiting Angels for their faithful and loving care of Marie.

She is survived by two sons, Steve M. (Joyce) and Chris A., (Michelle), all of Sinking Spring; one brother, Clifford Schaeffer, Hamburg; two sisters, Shirley Lysakowski,

Sinking Spring, and Linda Kemp, Laureldale; four

grandchildren: Stephanie, Steve, Nicole and Nicholas

Lecatsas; and two great-granddaughters, Caroline and

Madelyn Lecatsas.

She was predeceased by one brother, Luther Schaeffer; and three sisters: Edith Bond, Dorothy Wisniewski and Bertha Knoll.

Services will be Friday, March 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1001 E. Wyomissing Blvd., Reading, PA 19611, with burial to follow at Charles Evans Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church at the above address.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be

recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.




