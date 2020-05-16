Marie Leslie
Marie M. Leslie, 92 years, of Macungie, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp.  She was the widow of Marvin C. Leslie. Born in Maxatawny Twp she was a daughter of the late Edmund and J. Susan (Herbein) Schlegel. She was a sewing machine operator for the former Wenton Shoe and Adidas Athletic in Kutztown. Marie was a member of Ziegels United Church of Christ in Breinigsville, where she was a Sunday school teacher for many years. She was also an Auxiliary Lifetime member of the American Legion in Topton Survivors: Daughter, Sharon McCallicher of Macungie, grandson Ryan of Macungie, sisters, Fern Kerchner of Carlisle and Marilyn Gangaway of Hamburg. She was predeceased by 4 brothers and 3 sisters. A Graveside Service will take place in Ziegels Union Cemetery at the convenience of the family.  Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.   In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ziegels UCC Memorial Fund, 9990 Ziegels Church Rd, Breinigsville, 18031.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
