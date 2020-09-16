1/1
Marie Louise Simon
Marie Louise (Harter) Simon Marie Louise (Harter) Simon, 58, of Whitfield, passed away suddenly Sunday, September 13, 2020 in the care of Reading Hospital. She was the loving wife of Donald E. Simon, Jr., whom she married October 13, 2013. Born in Lebanon, she was a daughter of Thomas Harter and Mary (Agresta) Harter. Marie attended St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church. She graduated from Wyomissing High School ‘80 before attending Beauty School. For over 30 years she owned and operated Hair Dynamics, where she specialized in making women feel beautiful. A devoted mother, family was everything to Marie. She was genuinely a very selfless and giving person who would do anything to help anyone. She enjoyed entertaining and made friends wherever she went. In addition to her parents and husband, she will be remembered by her children: Ronald Kauffman of Reading; Rachel Kauffman of Pittsburgh; and Katie Kauffman of Reading; her grandson Gavin Kauffman; and her brothers, Paul Harter of Pittsburgh and Robert Harter (Denise) of Ephrata. In lieu of flowers, Marie’s family requests that donations in her memory be made to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, https://give2.chop.edu/give/241805/#!/donation/checkout A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Ignatius Loyola R.C.C., 2810 St Albans Dr, Reading, PA 19608. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 6 pm until 8 pm at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, 739 Penn Ave, West Reading, PA 19611. Tributes, fond memories, and condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
SEP
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Ignatius Loyola R.C.C.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
