Marie Annette Petree-Carmello, 75, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away May 22, 2019, in Manor Care, Laureldale, where she was a guest.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Harry David and Mary V. (Reed) Petree. Marie was a graduate of Reading High School and was a cashier at the former Pharmhouse/Pharmor in

Shillington.

She is survived by her daughters, Gina M., wife of

Timothy Deam, Sinking Spring, and Caryn K., wife of Paul Heffner, Shillington; and her grandchildren, Matthew and Hannah Heffner.

Please remember Marie by making a contribution to the One by One Cat Rescue, P.O. Box 272, Temple PA 19560. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc.,

Shillington, is assisting the Petree-Carmello family. www.kleefuneralhome.com



