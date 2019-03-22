Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie (Arndt) Rothenberger.

Marie L. Rothenberger, 75, of

Maidencreek Township, passed away

peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019, after a courageous fight against pancreatic

cancer.

Born in Philadelphia, Marie was the daughter of the late Edward C. and Dorothy S. (Smith) Arndt.

She was the loving wife of Donald R. Rothenberger, to whom she was married for 48 years.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Rothenberger is

survived by her daughter, Donna M. Sonon, wife of Michael S. Sonon, of Maidencreek Township; and her

grandchildren, Kyle and Erin. She is also survived by her brother, Edward J. Arndt, husband of Jane Arndt, of

Macungie; and was preceded in death by her sister,

Dorothy J. Seifarth, wife of Wayne A. Seifarth.

Marie had worked in the accounting department at

Glidden Paints, before devoting herself to being a full-time mother with the birth of her daughter. Marie loved classical and jazz music, and had fond memories of seeing world

renowned ballet companies perform in Philadelphia and New York. She loved reading mystery novels, and spending time at the beach. She especially enjoyed vacationing on Long Beach Island, N.J., as a child and again later in life with her grandchildren. She could often be found sharing breakfast or lunch with Donald and her friends at the Boscov's North Greenery, who embraced her for her love of life and her unmistakable, infectious laugh. Her family is thankful for the exceptional care that she received from the staff of Penn State Health-St. Joseph Hospital, especially those in the Oncology Center.

The family will receive relatives and friends in First

Unitarian Universalist Church, 416 Franklin St., Reading, PA 19602-4835, Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Memorial service to follow at 4:30 p.m. Reverend

Sandra Fees will officiate. Please feel free to attend in

casual attire.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Unitarian Universalist Church at the above address or Reading Musical Foundation, P.O. Box 14835, Reading, PA 19612-4835, in memory of Mrs. Marie L. Rothenberger. Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, North 16th and Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights, is in charge of

arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



