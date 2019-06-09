Marie Elizabeth Schollenberger, of Colebrookdale Twp., passed away on June 7, 2019, at Chestnut Knoll,

Boyertown.

She was born in Philadelphia, and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Boyd) Bieller. Marie was 83 years old.

Marie and her late husband, Kenneth M. Schollenberger, have 3 children: Karl Schollenberger, David Schollenberger and Kevin Schollenberger, all of Boyertown. She is also

survived by 7 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandsons; and her brother-in-law, Leon Vroman, of Boyertown.

She was also predeceased by her sister, Margaret Vroman.

Marie worked at Friendship Hook and Ladder Fire Co., for 47 years, last working in 2017. She also worked at the former Bause's drugstore in Boyertown.

She professed to be the world's #1 cat lover with an equal love for birds as well. Marie often expressed that she had the "Greatest Grammy in the World," as she also followed in this sentiment with her own grandchildren. She was also very active in her community. Serving as past president of the Society of Farm Women of Berks Co. Group 3, St. Columbkill Senior Club and Friendship H & L Fire Co. She was a member of St. John Hill UCC and was a member of the Womens Guild and served as a past president.

Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., at St. John Hill UCC, 620 Hill Church Road,

Boyertown, Pa. Viewing will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Burial will be in Hill Church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contribution should be made to the church at St. John HillUCC.org.

Online condolences can be made at LWOTTFUNERALHOME.com.



