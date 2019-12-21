|
Marie L. (Trexler) Stump, 82, of Greenwich Township, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Maidencreek Place, Blandon, where she was a resident since February. She was the widow of Steward F. “Stumpy” Stump, who died on October 3, 2017 and whom she married on September 19, 1959. Born in Kempton, Marie was a daughter of the late Cloyd B. and Mabel E. (Graff) Trexler. She was a member of New Bethel Church, Kempton and was a graduate of Kutztown Area High School and McCann School of Business. Marie worked as an Administrative Assistant at Western Electric for 15 years, and most recently at Schaefer Brewing Company and Stroh’s Brewing Company, Fogelsville, for over 20 years. Marie was a member of the Red Hat Society, attending both the Kutztown and Kempton Chapter meetings. She also was a member of a Saturday and Sunday Card Club. Marie enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, baking, traveling, shopping, going out to eat and to the casinos. Above all, she loved spending time with her family, and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marie is survived by her two children, Ted W., husband of Sherry L. (Meitzler) Stump, and Amy B. (Stump) Sterner, companion of David J. Moyer Sr, all of Kutztown; three grandchildren, Janelle M. Stump, Shelby E. (Stump), wife of Jake Schuster, and Colton R. Sterner; step-grandchildren, Justin D. Moyer and David J. Moyer Jr, three great-grandchildren, Tanner Z. Schuster, Haven G. Stump and Summer L. Schuster; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Marie was predeceased by a sister, Norma M. (Trexler) Troxell, and a brother, Stewart K. Trexler. A funeral service to celebrate Marie’s life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in New Bethel Church, 135 New Bethel Church Road, Kempton, with Reverend Kevin Fruchtl officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, and again, on Saturday morning, from 9:00 to 10:15 a.m. in the church. Flowers may be sent, or contributions may be made in Marie’s memory to New Bethel Church, 135 New Bethel Church Road, Kempton, PA 19529. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019