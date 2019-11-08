|
|
Marie (Dolan) Sullivan, 85, of Reiffton, born on February 11, 1934, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Reading Hospital. She was preceded in death in 2018 by her husband, Gerard Sullivan, with whom she shared 59 years of marriage. Marie was the daughter of the late Jeremiah Dolan and Mary (Mansfield) Dolan. Born in New York City, Marie was a graduate of St. Catherine’s Academy. She earned her undergraduate degree from Fordham University and master’s degree from Hunter College. Marie taught generations of children, starting with public school in New York City and later at St. Catharine of Siena School, in Mount Penn, last teaching in 2012. She was an active member of St. Catharine of Siena Church, serving as a eucharistic minister. Marie volunteered countless hours in various roles, including tutor, nursing home volunteer and helping others learn the English language. She had a lifelong love of learning and teaching. Marie loved spending time with her family and friends. She was kind and gentle, strong and selfless, and she will be deeply missed. Marie is survived by her children: Gerard, of Wyomissing, husband of Jean Hamilton; Claire, of Reading, wife of David Blaise; John, of Reiffton; Paul, of Londonderry, N.H., husband of Nancy Lord; Mary, of Exeter, wife of Patrick Davis; Peter, of West Lawn, husband of Elaine Lesagonicz; and Elizabeth, of Sewell, N.J., wife of John Iannelli. She has 13 grandchildren: Andrew and Sarah Blaise, Rachel (Davis) Johnson, Jessica (Davis) Moy, Mary Catharine Davis, Neil Sullivan, Kevin Sullivan, Andrea (Sullivan) Miller, Timothy Sullivan, Terrence Sullivan and John, James and Olivia Iannelli. She is also survived by her sisters, Geraldine (Dolan) Powers, of Portland, Ore.; and Margaret (Dolan) Dunn, of Yorktown Heights, N.Y.; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brother, John, formerly of Tom’s River, N.J. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Katarina Foltyn for the devotion and loving care she provided to Marie and Gerry over the years. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., in the Lutz Funeral Home, 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading, and Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., in St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C., 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading, PA, 19606. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, at 11:00 a.m., in the Exeter Church, with interment to follow in the Mausoleum at Gethsemane Cemetery, Chapel of St. George, 3139 Kutztown Road, Reading, PA 19605. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marie’s name to Saint Catharine of Siena School, 2330 Perkiomen Avenue, Mount Penn, PA 19606.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019