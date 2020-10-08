Marietta M. Burkholder Marietta M. Burkholder, 52, of Maxatawny Township, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, in the residence of her sister, Lucille M. (Burkholder) Martin, with whom she resided. Born in Maxatawny Township, she was a daughter of the late John Z. and Lavina S. (Martin) Burkholder Nolt. She was the stepdaughter of Aaron W. Nolt, Kutztown. Marietta was a member of the Groffdale Conference of Mennonites and attended Center Mennonite Church, Kutztown. SURVIVORS: Siblings: Mervin M., husband of Lorene M. (Martin) Burkholder, Wakarusa, IN; Marian M. (Burkholder), wife of Jonas M. Hoover, Penn Yan, NY; James M., husband of Mabel K. (Shirk) Burkholder, Latham, MO; Ada Mae M. (Burkholder), wife of Lewis N. Reiff, Woodbury, Bedford County; Lucille M. (Burkholder), wife of Norman Z. Martin, Bowers; John M., husband of Adah B. (Martin) Burkholder, Charles City, IA; and Leon M., husband of Linda Z. (Burkholder) Burkholder, Kutztown. Other survivors include step siblings: Bertha Z. (Nolt), wife of Allen B. Martin, Lawrence Z., husband of Mary G. (Burkholder) Nolt, Edna Z. (Nolt), wife of Samuel H. Burkholder, Leroy Z., husband of Ruthetta H. (Burkholder) Nolt, Aaron Z, husband of Edna Jane B. (Weaver) Nolt, Verna Z. (Nolt), wife of John W. Burkholder, Esther Z. (Nolt), wife of Landis W. Zimmerman, Alvin Z., husband of Esther M. (Martin) Nolt, Marian Z. (Nolt), wife of Lloyd Z. Martin, Naomi Z. (Nolt), wife of Nelson S. Weaver, Lloyd Z., husband of Ethel Z. (Burkholder) Nolt. In addition to her parents, Marietta was predeceased by a stillborn brother, a stillborn sister, two nieces and one nephew. SERVICES: A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. from Center Mennonite Church Cemetery, Deysher Road, Kutztown, with Minister Edward W. Burkholder, officiating. Interment in the Church Cemetery. There will be a viewing on Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the residence of her sister, Lucille M. (Burkholder), wife of Norman Z. Martin, 340 Bowers Road, Kutztown. Kindly omit flowers. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store