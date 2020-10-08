1/
Marietta M. Burkholder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marietta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marietta M. Burkholder Marietta M. Burkholder, 52, of Maxatawny Township, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, in the residence of her sister, Lucille M. (Burkholder) Martin, with whom she resided. Born in Maxatawny Township, she was a daughter of the late John Z. and Lavina S. (Martin) Burkholder Nolt. She was the stepdaughter of Aaron W. Nolt, Kutztown. Marietta was a member of the Groffdale Conference of Mennonites and attended Center Mennonite Church, Kutztown. SURVIVORS: Siblings: Mervin M., husband of Lorene M. (Martin) Burkholder, Wakarusa, IN; Marian M. (Burkholder), wife of Jonas M. Hoover, Penn Yan, NY; James M., husband of Mabel K. (Shirk) Burkholder, Latham, MO; Ada Mae M. (Burkholder), wife of Lewis N. Reiff, Woodbury, Bedford County; Lucille M. (Burkholder), wife of Norman Z. Martin, Bowers; John M., husband of Adah B. (Martin) Burkholder, Charles City, IA; and Leon M., husband of Linda Z. (Burkholder) Burkholder, Kutztown. Other survivors include step siblings: Bertha Z. (Nolt), wife of Allen B. Martin, Lawrence Z., husband of Mary G. (Burkholder) Nolt, Edna Z. (Nolt), wife of Samuel H. Burkholder, Leroy Z., husband of Ruthetta H. (Burkholder) Nolt, Aaron Z, husband of Edna Jane B. (Weaver) Nolt, Verna Z. (Nolt), wife of John W. Burkholder, Esther Z. (Nolt), wife of Landis W. Zimmerman, Alvin Z., husband of Esther M. (Martin) Nolt, Marian Z. (Nolt), wife of Lloyd Z. Martin, Naomi Z. (Nolt), wife of Nelson S. Weaver, Lloyd Z., husband of Ethel Z. (Burkholder) Nolt. In addition to her parents, Marietta was predeceased by a stillborn brother, a stillborn sister, two nieces and one nephew. SERVICES: A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. from Center Mennonite Church Cemetery, Deysher Road, Kutztown, with Minister Edward W. Burkholder, officiating. Interment in the Church Cemetery. There will be a viewing on Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the residence of her sister, Lucille M. (Burkholder), wife of Norman Z. Martin, 340 Bowers Road, Kutztown. Kindly omit flowers. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
at the residence of her sister, Lucille
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Center Mennonite Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA 19530 0292
610-683-8111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ludwick Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved