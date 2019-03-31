Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marijayne (Hartranft) Oesterling.

Marijayne H. Oesterling, 93, formerly of Exeter Twp., passed away on March 28, 2019, at Mifflin Center.

Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Ruth (Breitenstein) Hartranft. Marijayne was a 1945 graduate of Boyertown High School. She went on to work in retail sales at Pomeroy's Department Store, waitressing at the Bully Lyons Saloon, and in housekeeping at Dutch Colony Motor Inn. Marijayne enjoyed many

hobbies, especially crafting, crocheting and needlepoint. She will be remembered for her love of animals most

notably her cats and dogs.

She is survived by her sons, Jack J. Oesterling, widower

of Susan, of Sinking Spring; and Craig R. Oesterling, husband of Mary Jo, of Exeter Twp. Also surviving are grandchildren: Kirstin, Jennifer, Stacey, Glenn, Jill and Christopher; 9 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. The family will receive friends and relatives from 9-10:00 a.m. The interment will follow the service at Grandview Cemetery in Allentown.

