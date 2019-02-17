Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilee (Subacz) DiCasimirro.

Marilee T. DiCasimirro, loving mother, sister and

companion, 56, of Reading, passed unexpectedly February 12th in Reading Hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Born in Coaldale, Pa., she was the daughter of Joseph A. and Marilee (Kadelock) Subacz. Marilee was a devout

Catholic and attended St. Peter's Catholic Church, Reading.

She was a graduate of Marywood University and obtained her master's degree in social work from the University of Pennsylvania. She worked for many years as a licensed

social worker in many capacities including serving as

director of social work for the Margaret E. Moul Home, York, Pa. Marilee was key in designing protocols that are still used today for the Women's Care Center in York, Pa. She also served on the ethics board for the York Hospital.

Marilee is survived by a son, Emmanuel DiCasimirro, of Bernville; brother, Joseph Subacz, of Lancaster; and her longtime companion, Robert Laboranti, of Reading.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, February 20th, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Peter's RCC, 322 S. 5th St., Reading. Interment will be private. Friends may call at the church Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to the time of Mass.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Women's Care Center, 40 S. Richland Ave., York, PA 17404 or the National Alliance on Mental Illness, N.A.M.I. Berks County, 640 Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601.

Henninger Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of

