Sister Marilita Michalski, 88, of the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters Third Order Regular of St Francis, died of natural causes on Saturday morning, October 17, 2020, at St. Joseph Villa, Reading, PA, where she had resided since 2013. Born in Shenandoah, PA, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Andrasz) Michalski. Sister Marilita entered the Bernardine Order on August 11, 1950, and was in her 71st year of religious life. Sister earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from College Misericordia, Dallas, PA and a Master of Arts in History from St. Louis University, St. Louis, MO. She served her ministry in Arizona, California, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Texas as an Elementary teacher, principal, bookkeeper, coordinator of religious ministries, convent services and local minister. Sister is survived by one sister: Joanne Bernhart, Reading, PA, Services and burial will be private during this time of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. A Memorial Mass for family and friends will be held at a later date. The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., Reading, PA is in charge of arrangements.



