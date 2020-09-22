1/1
Marilyn E. Weber
Marilyn E. Weber Marilyn E. Weber, 88, of Spring Township, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:30 pm in Berkshire Center. She was the wife of Frank W. Weber, Jr. Born in Reading, Mrs. Weber was the daughter of the late Richard P. and Elizabeth S. (Donahower) Miller. She was a member of West Lawn United Methodist Church and was employed by Wernersville State Hospital as a Registered Nurse and Supervisor for 30 years retiring June 15, 1986. Mrs. Weber was a 1949 graduate of Reading High School and in 1952 graduated from Reading Hospital School of Nursing. She loved to read, play cards and vacation at Chestnut Point Marina on the Chesapeake Bay. She valued her friendships and loved to socialize with new friends. In addition to her husband Mrs. Weber is survived by her sons Scott W. Weber, husband of Donna F. Weber of Spring Township; Steven M. Weber of West Lawn. She loved and adored her grandchildren Michael A. Weber; Jillian Weber; Hailey Weber; Chelsea Weber; great grandchildren Ryan Graham; Skyler Leh; Chloe Leh and Hazel Weber. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Laureldale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to West Lawn United Methodist Church Penn & Woodside Aves. West Lawn, PA 19609 in memory of Mrs. Marilyn E. Weber. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
