Marilyn J. (Melcher) Gross Marilyn J. (Melcher) Gross, 79, of St. Lawrence, passed away suddenly on Friday, August 14, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of Matthew J. “Max” Gross who passed 01/09/2017. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Claire (Huyett) Melcher. Marilyn attended Reading High and was one of six children. Marilyn was a homemaker and is survived by her two sons John R. husband of Kelly S. of Mt. Penn and Matthew B. “Max” husband of Susan M. of Exeter; two grandchildren Alexander G. and Aaron M. as well as four great grandchildren Maccoy, Karlee, Easton, Colton and her beloved cat Garfield. Marilyn loved her family, friends and pets. Her lighthearted, bubbly spirit, contagious smile and laughter will be sadly missed by many. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 from 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm in Lutz Funeral Home 2100 Perkiomen Ave, Mt Penn 19606. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League P. O. Box 69, Mohnton, Pa 19540. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
