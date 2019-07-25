Marilyn B. Kuczala, 85, passed away July 24, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

She was the wife of the late Ferdinand A. Kuczala, whom she married in 1958 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Reading.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Ivan and Wilhelmina (Gehris) Bixler.

Marilyn was a 1951 graduate of William Allen High School, and a 1956 graduate of the Kutztown State

Teacher's College, where she was a member of the

basketball team.

She taught in the Reading School District and eventually sold life insurance. Her outgoing and endearing personality made her a natural salesperson and she was one of the top earners in her company in the country.

Marilyn loved music, especially patriotic, and was an

excellent honky tonk piano player. Most importantly, she felt a deep sense of joy and satisfaction at being a mother and grandmother. She loved her family above all things, and was always very supportive of her husband in all that he did.

She is survived by her son, Michael S., husband of

Cynthia L. Kuczala, Wyomissing; and her two daughters, Kimberly A., wife of Troy Dell, Sinking Spring, and Kerri L., wife of Sean Conte, West Chester. Five grandchildren: Demi Kuczala, Scott Kuczala, Ryan Dell, Tyler Dell and Max Conte also survive her.

A visitation will be held Monday, July 29, 2019, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West

Reading, with a service to begin at 11 a.m. Burial will be

private.

Contributions may be made to Bethany Children's Home, 1863 Bethany Road, Womelsdorf, PA 19567.

Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



