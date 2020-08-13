1/1
Marilyn Malarky
Marilyn (Reed) Malarky Marilyn (Reed) Malarkey, 81, formerly of Sinking Spring passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, at Country Meadows in Wyomissing. She was the wife of the late Robert P. Malarkey, who passed in 2015. Born Aug. 2, 1939 in Scranton, Pa., she was a daughter of the late John and and Esther (McCrea) Reed. After graduating from St. Paul’s High School in Scranton in 1957, Marilyn got a nursing degree from Mercy Hospital’s school of nursing in Scranton in 1960 and became a registered nurse. She devoted 50 years to that profession, working for various hospitals. Upon her retirement, she was a substitute nurse for the Wilson School District. Marilyn loved the beach, traveling, crossword puzzles, skiing, and spending time with her family, particularly her many grandchildren. Marilyn is survived by her six children: Eileen, wife of Joseph Levan; Kathleen, wife of Nathan Haueisen; Maureen, wife of Anthony Lucchese; Patrick, husband of Regina; Marilyn, fiance of Kevin Kilgore; and Ann, wife of Eric Endres. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren: Sarah, Julia, Leah, Matthew, Christopher, Evan, Maura, Jeremy, Jacob, Julia, John, Kelly, James, Erin and Daniel; and by numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two grandsons, Sean Lucchese and Robert Brennan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, Whitfield. Public burial follows at Gethsemane Cemetery, Reading. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to your local Alzheimer’s Association. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading, is honored to serve the Malarkey family. Condolences can be made and remembrances left at kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
