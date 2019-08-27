|
Marilyn J. Miseyko, 85, of Alsace Township, widow of Phillip Miseyko, passed peacefully on August 23, 2019, at home with her daughter and caretaker, Kathy Miseyko Carey by her side.
She is also survived by her daughter, Susan Bauman (Dave), of Calif.; grandson, Austin Bauman; granddaughter, Melissa Perri (Nick); and great granddaughter, Tesla Perri, all of Calif. She was the beloved sister of Kelly Ravel (Rick), of Wyomissing and Bill Mellen (Carol), of Delaware.
She was predeceased by her mother Marion Mellen; and sisters, Shirley Maurer (Skip) and JanRita Clemison.
Marilyn retired from CarTech, then volunteered for years at Laureldale ManorCare. She loved animals. Her passion for animals has been passed down to her daughters, granddaughter and great-granddaughter.
The family thanks the amazing staff of Heartland Hospice for their loving care.
Services are private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508.
Cremation Society of Berks County Inc., is in charge of arrangements.
www.BerksCremations.com.
