Marilyn J. (Miller) Momose, 89, of

Reading, passed away Tuesday May 14, 2019, at Reading Hospital.

Born and raised in Reading, she was the daughter of the late R. Gerard and Marian D. (Thompson) Miller. She was the loving wife of the late K. Thomas Momose.

She is survived by son, Craig Momose, husband of Toni D. Momose, of Fleetwood; son, Chris Momose, husband of Nancy L. Kuhn, of Nara, Japan; and daughter, Lisa H. Rife, wife of Mel Rife, of Dayton, Ohio. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

Marilyn graduated from Ursinus College in 1951. She was involved with the Reading Berks Literacy Council for many years as well as Wisdom 31. Marilyn attended the First Baptist Church of Reading for more than 60 years and was involved on many boards and committees as well as

teaching Sunday school and serving as Sunday school

superintendent.

In addition to serving American Baptist Women at First Baptist Church, she served at the national level as

national president of American Baptist Women from 1985 to 1989 and was a past national conference chairwoman for American Baptist Women. Marilyn also served on the

National Board of Baptist Churches of USA. She loved

serving God's church.

A memorial service is tentatively scheduled for late June at First Baptist Church, 210 S. Chestnut Street, Reading. Interment will take place at Forest Hills Memorial Park at a later date. Bean Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3825 Penn Avenue, Sinking Spring, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to First Baptist Church or American Baptist Women's

Ministries, P.O. Box 851, Valley Forge, PA 19482.

