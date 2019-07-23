Marilyn H. Nowotarski, 86, of Leesport, passed away Thursday 7/18/2019, in Laurel Center, Hamburg.

She was the wife of the late Robert Nowotarski. Born in Mahanoy City, Mrs. Nowotarski was the daughter of the late John and Hilda (Webb) Feichtner. She was a graduate of Mahanoy City High School and prior to her marriage worked for the Bell Telephone Company.

She is survived by her son, James R. Nowotarski, of Leesport; her brother, Frank; and sisters: Jackie, Nancy and Peggy.

No services are planned. In lieu of flowers donations to medical research are encouraged. Death cannot stop true love.



