Marilyn J. (Hoffert) Owens, 83, formerly of West Lawn, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in St. Francis Home.

She was the wife of Roger R. Owens,

resident of Country Meadows.

Born in Gouglersville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Luther and Naomi (Strause) Hoffert.

Marilyn graduated from Mohnton High School in the class of 1953, and was a member of Advent Lutheran Church, West Lawn. Marilyn worked at R.M. Palmer in Reading in the Icing Department for 25 years.

She enjoyed family vacations to Stone Harbor and

gardening.

In addition to her husband, Marilyn is survived by her children: Roger D., Reading; Larry D. husband of Tere,

Sinking Spring; and Debra L. Tomalis, fiancee of Scott

Peterson, Bowmansville. Other survivors include five grandchildren: Michelle, Stacy, Chelsea, Serena and Baily; as well as four great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by brothers, Albert and Kenny; and sisters, Norma and Kathy.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on

Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with services beginning at 11:00 a.m. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading, PA 19606. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St.

Francis Home, 144 Hillside Dr., Reading, PA 19607. A

special thanks to Heartland Hospice for their love and care. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit

