Marilyn R. (Ifland) Caltagirone Marilyn R. (Ifland) Caltagirone, 85, of Cumru Township, entered into eternal rest on May 1, 2020, of natural causes, in her residence. “Miss Marilyn” as she was affectionately known, was the wife of Franklin D. Caltagirone, who passed on January 14th. They celebrated 65 years of marriage. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late William M. and Erma (Schwander) Ifland. She was a Reading High School graduate and was a member of St. John Baptist de la Salle R. C. Church, Shillington. Miss Marilyn was the owner and teacher at Marilyn’s School of Dance, specializing in children’s dance instruction. She touched the lives of thousands of students over the course of her career. She was the choreographer of 49 Governor Mifflin High School musicals, and choreographed at Wyomissing HS, Penn Manor HS, Reading Civic Opera and the PA State Junior Miss program. She performed and taught dance throughout the Mid Atlantic states. Marilyn was a past president of the National Association of Dance and Affiliated Arts, Philadelphia Chapter. She taught Fine Arts courses at Governor Mifflin and in 2013, she was the first recipient of Friends of Governor Mifflin award. On January 29, 2013, she was featured in the Reading Eagle entitled Rare Miss Steps: Mifflin choreographer leaves large footprint. In addition to her teaching, she enjoyed time with family and friends, reading and casino bus trips. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son – Craig M. husband of Joyce Caltagirone of Cumru Twp., her grandson – Steven R. husband of Theresa Caltagirone of Reading, her great grandson - Gustav, Joyce’s children – Laura Rudy, partner of Zak Bowman, Megan wife of Nick Habecker - and 4 grandchildren – Liliana, Ian, Liam and Silas. Funeral services will be webcast on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Richard Clement officiating. Entombment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. To view webcast log on to www.kleefuneralhome.com and click on Marilyn Caltagirone’s obituary and locate icon for webcasting. Please honor Miss Marilyn by making contributions to the Marilyn Caltagirone Scholarship, c/o Gov. Mifflin High School, 101 S. Waverly St., Shillington, PA 19607. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Caltagirone family. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 5 to May 10, 2020.