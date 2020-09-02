1/1
Marilyn Rock
Marilyn J. Rock, 88, of Muhlenberg, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 8:07 pm in Berks Heim where she had resided for the past 8 years. She was the wife of Wilfred J. Rock. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late J. Elmer and Margaret (Smith) Quinn. Marilyn was a 1950 graduate of Reading High School. She was a life-long baseball fan of the Phillies. She loved to sew and do crossword puzzles. Along with her husband, she is survived by her daughter Sharlene, wife of Vincent Kowalewski and a son Thomas Rock. Also a sister Janet Strause, widow of George, Shillington. She was predeceased by a brother, James Quinn. Two grandchildren; Travis Kowalewski, husband of Kelly (Muth); Megan Kowalewski, fiancée of Jeremy Seibert and one great-grandson. The Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Donations can be made in Marilyn’s name to The Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604.

