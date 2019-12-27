|
Marilyn Ann (Jones) Roth, 85, a resident of Maidencreek Place, and formerly of Riverview Park, died December 20, 2019, at Penn State Health – St. Joseph, Bern Township. She was the widow of Marvin Edgar Roth, with whom she shared 57 years of marriage. Born November 25, 1934 in Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County, she was a daughter of the late Arthur William and Eleanor (Johns) Jones. Marilyn was a 1951 graduate of Hanover High School. She was employed as a telephone operator with Bell Telephone for 10 years. Marilyn was a member of Calvary Reformed United Church of Christ, Reading. A lover of music, she played the marimba and the piano and was a member of the bell choir at church. She also loved poetry, baking and ice cream. Marilyn was a great storyteller and had a great sense of humor; she loved to laugh. Surviving are her three children: Gretchen R., wife of Charles R. Leinbach; Carl E. Roth, and his girlfriend, Marie Trowbridge, of Centre Township; and Thomas E., husband of Julie F. Roth, of Muhlenberg Township. Also surviving are her ten grandchildren: Robert L., husband of Danita Roth; Jason E. Roth; Meghan E. Leinbach; Rachel A. Roth; Jenna M. Leinbach; Kirsten M. Leinbach; Jillian M. Roth; Jayne C. Roth; Evelyn J. Roth; and Grace E. Roth; and her great-grandchildren: Skylar A. Roth, Saoirse M.G. Roth-Moore, Fynn E. Roth and Arlo E. Roth-Moore. Marilyn was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Ritz. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 11, at 11:00 a.m., at Calvary Reformed U.C.C., 640 Centre Avenue, Reading, PA 19601. A visitation will be held, from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Inurnment will be held in the columbarium of the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvary Reformed U.C.C., at the above address. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019