Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
1001 E. Wyomissing Blvd
Reading, PA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
1001 E. Wyomissing Blvd
Reading, PA
Marina Baxewanis


1930 - 2020
Marina Baxewanis Obituary
Marina (Papadopoulos) Baxewanis, 89, passed away January 31, 2020 at her residence in Lititz, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late William Baxewanis, who passed November 21, 2008. They were married September 5, 1954 and celebrated 54 years of marriage prior to his passing. Born in Kamari, Tripolis, Greece on August 24, 1930, she was the youngest of four children. She was the daughter of the late Sophianos and Katerina (Lalagos) Papadopoulos. She was predeceased by her brothers, Phillip Papadopoulos and Louis Pappas; and her sister, Constantina Stagalis. She was employed by Western Electric (AT&T Technologies) as an assembler and final product inspector. She retired early so she and her husband could travel the country and Europe. Marina was a member of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Reading, where she was a choir member for over 58 years, a member of Philoptochos, and volunteered her talents to the church whenever possible. She was an avid gardener, baker and seamstress. She taught herself to speak Spanish and Italian before traveling to those European countries. She is survived by her daughters, Cathy M. Pavlatos, wife of August C. Pavlatos, Lancaster; Joanne A. Baxewanis, Exeter; and one son, John W. Baxewanis, husband of Lisa A. (Gapinski) Baxewanis, of Sinking Spring. Also two granddaughters, Christina and Olivia; grandson, Matthew, fiancé of Emily Morris; and great-grandson, Jackson. Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1001 E Wyomissing Blvd, Reading, PA 19611. Father Thomas L. Pappalas will officiate. Interment in Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading. Friends and relatives may call Wednesday between 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to her church at the above address. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Shillington, is in charge of arrangements. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020
