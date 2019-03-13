Mario Cagnetti Sr., 83, of Temple, passed away peacefully Sunday evening in Tower Health-Reading Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Mario was married for sixty loving years to Joan M. (Rothenberger) Cagnetti.

Born in Fulignano, Ascoli Piceno, Italy, he was the son of the late Carmine Cagnetti and Guilia (Gabbapini) Cagnetti.

Mario was the owner and operator, with his wife and family, of Cagnetti Mushrooms in Temple. Mario was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church.

Mario enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden, spending time on his porch and was a very dedicated Philadelphia Eagles football fan. Mario enjoyed having breakfast at the 5th Street Diner where he socialized with his family, friends and the restaurant staff.

Mario loved spending time with his family; they were his number one priority during his life.

Additional survivors include his loving children: Michael M. Cagnetti and wife, Marcella, of Fleetwood; Julie A. Damiani and husband, Darryl, of Muhlenberg Twp.; David A. Cagnetti and wife, Evelyn, of Phoenix, Ariz.; Jill M. Krott and husband, Steve, of Muhlenberg Twp.; and Mario Cagnetti Jr. and wife, Tanya, of Fleetwood.

Mario is also survived by his grandchildren: Krista

Columbo, Loren Jacobs, Joseph Columbo, Kara Cagnetti, Michelle Reppert, Mackenzie Krott, Chris Krott, Nicholas David Cagnetti; his great-grandchildren: Astin Daniel,

Carter Daniel, Ryder Jacobs, Lee Jacobs, Gabriel Cagnetti, Natalie Cagnetti, Cora Reppert, Julian Columbo, and two more great-grandchildren are expected; his sister, Irma, wife of Anthony DeLuca, of Laureldale.

Mario is predeceased by his great-grandchild, Reed

Reppert. He is also predeceased by his brother, Livio

Cagnetti, who is survived by his widow, Maria Cagnetti, of Temple; and his sister, Giacomina Morganti, who is

survived by her widower, Giacomo Morganti, of Temple.

Family and friends may attend a visitation with Mario's family on Friday evening, March 15th from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 8 p.m. in the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., 4914 Kutztown Rd., Temple.

Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

