Mario Phillip DeSantis Mario Phillip DeSantis, Sr., 75, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away Wednesday in Tower Health Reading Hospital. Mario was married to Susan E. (Keller) DeSantis of Muhlenberg Twp. Born in West Reading, he was the son of the late Ottavio DeSantis and Luigia (Costantini) DeSantis who came to America and resided in Temple. Mario was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, the St. Marco Society in Temple, and the Temple Fire Co. Mario graduated from Holy Guardian Angels School in 1958 and then Muhlenberg High School in 1963. After graduating from high school, he was employed by Textile Machine Works. Mario then went into the mushroom business, leveling, filling in, and taking out and picking up mushrooms. In 1969 he was employed by John J. Biscanti where he grew mushrooms for ten years. In 1978 Mario went into business for himself running a conveyor service known as L&M Inc. In 1983 he purchased his first mushroom plant and continued growing his business as a grower under Jen-Mar Mushroom. Mario sold his business in December 1998. He then went to work for Giorgio Food and then to Monterey Mushroom for about a year. In 2005 he went to work for Big H Farms operated by Harvey Bitler, retiring in December 2010. Surviving along with his loving wife Susan are three children, Jennifer S. (DeSantis) Skrocki, wife of Jeffery Skrocki of Grapevine TX, and Mario P. DeSantis, Jr., husband of Catherine (Hanley) DeSantis of Mohrsville, and Marisa DeSantis of Reading. There are three grandchildren, Gia Ramirez, Giulian Skrocki, and Jonah Skrocki all of Grapevine TX. Mario is survived by a sister, Anita (DeSantis) Black, wife of Carl (Buntz) Black of Laureldale. Mario is predeceased by his siblings, Mary DeSantis, Mafalda DeSantis, Emedio J. DeSantis, deceased husband of Jeanette (Oyler) DeSantis of Temple, Caroline (DeSantis) Heister, wife of Earl Heister, Sara (DeSantis) Bagenstose, wife of Kenneth Bagenstose, Josephine (DeSantis) Lechner, wife of Fred Lechner, of Weatherly, PA, and Teresa (DeSantis) Isett, wife of Richard Isett. Funeral services will be private with burial in Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Marco Society, 4945 Commerce St., Temple, PA 19560. The Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home in Temple is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com