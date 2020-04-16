Reading Eagle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MARK J. HUMMEL FUNERAL HOME
824 Carsonia Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 370-1300
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Kachel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion A. Kachel


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion A. Kachel Obituary
Marion A. Kachel, 83 of Robeson Twp., passed away on April 11th in her residence. She was the companion of Marie J. Brooks for over 45 years. Born in Mohnton, she was the daughter of the late Morris E. and Edna M. (Westley) Kachel. Marion had retired after 25 years working for E. Diane Reed Real Estate Co. as an agent. She was a life member of Robeson Lutheran Church and served on many committees. Surviving in addition to Marie is one sister, Evelyn G. wife of Gerald Hoffert, Mohnton, PA; Niece, Denise Schartel, Mohnton, PA. Memorial services will be announced at a later date after COVID19. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Robeson Lutheran Church, 3520 Plow Rd., Mohnton, PA. 19540. Online condolences, memories and photos may be shared at www.markjhummelfuneralhome.com MARK J HUMMEL Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading has charge. 610-370-1300
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -