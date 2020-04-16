|
Marion A. Kachel, 83 of Robeson Twp., passed away on April 11th in her residence. She was the companion of Marie J. Brooks for over 45 years. Born in Mohnton, she was the daughter of the late Morris E. and Edna M. (Westley) Kachel. Marion had retired after 25 years working for E. Diane Reed Real Estate Co. as an agent. She was a life member of Robeson Lutheran Church and served on many committees. Surviving in addition to Marie is one sister, Evelyn G. wife of Gerald Hoffert, Mohnton, PA; Niece, Denise Schartel, Mohnton, PA. Memorial services will be announced at a later date after COVID19. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Robeson Lutheran Church, 3520 Plow Rd., Mohnton, PA. 19540. Online condolences, memories and photos may be shared at www.markjhummelfuneralhome.com MARK J HUMMEL Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading has charge. 610-370-1300
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020