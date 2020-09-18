Marion A. Zweizig Marion A. Zweizig, 88, of Alsace Township, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Neil W. Zweizig on November 22, 2003. She was also predeceased by a sister Betty Lou Reider (Lorah) and her husband Harold Reider. Born in Basket (Ruscombmanor Township), she was a daughter of the late Wayne and Mildred (Himmelreich) Lorah. She was a 1951 graduate of Oley Valley High School and she worked as a teachers aide in the infant center of Trinity Learning Center, Mount Penn until retiring. She was an active member of Zion-Spies Evangelical Reformed Church, Alsace Township serving as a member of the Consistory, Sunday school teacher, Choir, and Woman’s Guild. She is survived by her daughter, Lori, wife of Christopher Lysczek of Exeter Township and her son, Clay Zweizig and wife Karen of Alsace Township. Also surviving are her grandchildren who lovingly called her MomMom: Wade Zweizig, Daymond Zweizig, Evan Lysczek and Elizabeth Lysczek. She is also survived by a niece Glenda Phillips and her husband Chuck Phillips of Fleetwood. A Memorial Service will be held in Zion-Spies Evangelical Reformed Church, 318 Spies Church Road, Reading (Alsace Township) Pa. 19606 on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 am. The family will greet friends from 10:00-11:00 am. Flowers are welcome or contributions can be made in Marion’s memory to the church at the above address. Auman’s, Inc. Funeral Home, Exeter Township is in charge of arrangements. To send a condolence online, please visit: www.aumansinc.com