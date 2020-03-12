|
Marion P. (Polansky) Bechtel, 85, of Muhlenberg Township, and formerly of Laureldale, died March 11, 2020 at Tower Health - Reading Hospital, West Reading. Born March 13, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Martin and Agnes M. (Hyland) Polansky. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Bechtel, in 2002. Marion was a 1951 graduate of Coaldale High School. She was employed as a clerk in the revenue office at Wernersville State Hospital from 1968-1979. Marion was an avid reader and bingo player. She also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles to relax. Surviving are her two children: Robert G. Bechtel, Jr. of Tampa, FL, and Jane A. (Bechtel), wife of Floyd N. Turner, II. of Muhlenberg Township. Also surviving is her brother, Martin J. Polansky of Oley. Other survivors include three grandchildren: Jennifer L. Loveland, Deanna L. Raczkowski and Kate Turner. There are also six great grandchildren. Marion was preceded in death by a brother, James Polansky, and by her sister, Helen B. (Polansky) Jones. Services will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial will be private at Laureldale Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020