Marion H. Dunkle, 83, most recently of Muhlenberg Township, passed away on May 12, 2020 in her daughter’s Lower Alsace Township residence. She was the loving wife of Roy Dunkle, with whom she shared 53 years of marriage. Born, April 5, 1937, in Minersville, Schuylkill County, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Helen (Konopka) Socko. Marion was a 1954 graduate of Minersville High School. She was employed as a telephone operator and clerk with Bell Telephone before retiring to raise her family. A member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, she served as a Eucharistic Minister and volunteer at St. Joseph Hospital for 25 years, and was a member of the Secular Order of the Franciscans. Surviving are her four children: Roger Dunkle of Reading, Christopher Dunkle of Muhlenberg Township, Maria Jones, wife of Bob Jones, of Reading, and Eric Dunkle, husband of Kristen, of Fleetwood; one granddaughter, Annastasia Dunkle; and one brother, Stanley Socko of Orwigsburg. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Sisters of Saint Francis of Philadelphia at osfphila.org.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 13 to May 14, 2020.