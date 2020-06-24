Marion I. (Adam) Henne Marion I. (Adam) Henne peacefully died on June 20th at the Lutheran Home of Topton. She was greeted in heaven by the Lord, her husband Franklin, her son Dean, and her sister Dorothy. Marion is survived by sisters Ruth, Jeanette, Roslyn and Cindy; her son Dwayne; and five grandsons. Marion’s parents were Nevin Adam and Verna (Zweizig) Adam. She grew up in Hamburg, and moved to Reiffton in the Reading area after marrying Franklin. Marion was very active at Reformation Lutheran Church, and joined Franklin for many wonderful events with the Shriners of Rajah Temple. She loved to garden, and was a wonderful cook. When Marion’s name is mentioned, people always say “she was such a nice person; never had anything bad to say”. This is her legacy. Private graveside funeral services will be held at St. John’s Church Cemetery, Hamburg. Theo. C. Auman, Inc. Funeral Home, Reading is honored to serve the Henne family and privileged to care for Marion in honor, especially, of Frank’s decades of dedicated, professional service to our funeral home. To send a condolence online, please visit: www.theocauman.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.