Marion I. Henne
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion I. (Adam) Henne Marion I. (Adam) Henne peacefully died on June 20th at the Lutheran Home of Topton. She was greeted in heaven by the Lord, her husband Franklin, her son Dean, and her sister Dorothy. Marion is survived by sisters Ruth, Jeanette, Roslyn and Cindy; her son Dwayne; and five grandsons. Marion’s parents were Nevin Adam and Verna (Zweizig) Adam. She grew up in Hamburg, and moved to Reiffton in the Reading area after marrying Franklin. Marion was very active at Reformation Lutheran Church, and joined Franklin for many wonderful events with the Shriners of Rajah Temple. She loved to garden, and was a wonderful cook. When Marion’s name is mentioned, people always say “she was such a nice person; never had anything bad to say”. This is her legacy. Private graveside funeral services will be held at St. John’s Church Cemetery, Hamburg. Theo. C. Auman, Inc. Funeral Home, Reading is honored to serve the Henne family and privileged to care for Marion in honor, especially, of Frank’s decades of dedicated, professional service to our funeral home. To send a condolence online, please visit: www.theocauman.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Theo C. Auman, Inc.
247 Penn Street
Reading, PA 19601
6103744505
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved