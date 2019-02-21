Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Schmidt.

Marion I. Schmidt, 94, of Wernersville, formerly of Muhlenberg Township, passed away February 18th, 2019, at Phoebe Berks.

Marion was born in Medford, Mass., and married to the late Joseph Schmidt for 63 years.

Marion was a stay at home mom, grammy and great-grammy. She volunteered at the Holy Guardian Angels rectory in the 1970s and '80s. She also volunteered for Meals on Wheels. Marion was a member of St. John's Hains Church, Wernersville.

Marion's passion was her family and traveling with her beloved Joe. They traveled extensively but found a second home in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island. Their travel

always included following their children's and grand-children's school events and sports. Recently blessed with her eleventh great-grandchild, her apartment was covered in family photos.

The family would like to share their gratitude for all the love and care she received from her Phoebe family. Her

arrival to Phoebe gave her a new circle to have coffee, play Wii bowling and enjoy wonderful fellowship. As her health began to compromise her, each caregiver at every level gave Marion great joy and comfort. We are forever grateful for your dedication and care that helped us all in this difficult time and consider you family.

A Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held at The Chapel at Phoebe Berks Village, on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. There will be a reception immediately following in the Phoebe dining room.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Association, 237 Court St.,Reading, PA 19601 ( ) or the , 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603 ( ).

Arrangements entrusted to Bean Funeral Homes of

Sinking Spring. Online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



