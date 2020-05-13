Marjorie E. Hassler
Marjorie E. (Faust) Hassler, 93, of Wyomissing, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Highlands of Wyomissing. She was the wife of the late Horace R. Hassler, who died Feb. 19, 1993. Marjorie, a daughter of the late Warren D. and Helen (Yenser) Faust, was born in Fleetwood. She is survived by a niece and a nephew and many friends. She retired in 1979 after 35 years with the Reading State Board of Vocational Rehab as a Stenographer and Clerk. Burial will be private at Hain’s Church Cemetery, Wernersville. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com

Published in Reading Eagle from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Hain’s Church Cemetery
