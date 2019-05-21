Marjorie Jane (Mullane) Ferguson, 87, formerly of

Fayetteville, passed away Sunday, May 19th.

She was born in Niagara Falls and received her bachelor's degree from Niagara University. She worked as a reference librarian at Manlius Library. Jane was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church in Fayetteville and

enjoyed Bingo and crafting.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Thomas F. Ferguson; three sons: Ian (Teri) Ferguson, of Pittsburgh, Pa.; Timothy (Anne Marie) Ferguson, of Reading, Pa.; and Thomas A. (Kristel DiGravio-Ferguson) Ferguson, of Ruther Glenn, Va.; brother, Timothy Mullane; four grandchildren: Daniel Stettler, of Vero Beach, Fla.; Molly Ferguson, of Alexandria, Va.; Tommy Ferguson, of Reading, Pa.; and Liam Ferguson, of Ruther Glenn, Va.; and a niece, Kate Mullane, of Arlington, Va.

Friends and family may call from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church, 400 Salt Springs St., Fayetteville. The funeral Mass will follow the calling hours at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Fayetteville.

Contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 400 Salt Springs St., Fayetteville, NY 13066 or the Lupus Foundation, 101 Greenwood Ave., #200, Jenkintown, PA 19046.

