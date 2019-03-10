Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie (Moe) McIntosh.

Marjorie Ann McIntosh of Chattanooga, Tenn., formerly of West Lawn,

Pennsylvania, passed away in the morning of March 5, 2019.

She was born December 31, 1930, the daughter of Dr. Harold and Alice Moe and grew up in the village of White, South Dakota.

She enjoyed debate team, French horn, piano and

Spanish during her high school years in Brookings.

Marjorie attended Augustana College as an art major and South Dakota State University, obtaining a bachelor's

degree in home economics and journalism. She and her aunt toured Europe before she began her career. She was an editor for the Brookings Register and became a teacher, even coaching drama in the high school in Watertown. In 1957, she moved out to College Park, Maryland, taking a

position at the University of Maryland as the 4H Extension Coordinator. She presided over festivals across the state and worked down the hall from her colleague, puppeteer Jim Henson. She met her husband Wayne in College Park and they married in December of 1958, moving to Marietta, Georgia. She was an active member of Sandy Springs

United Methodist Church.

Marjorie worked at a local radio station near Atlanta and part-time as a preschool teacher with Oglethorpe

University. In 1971, the family moved to Pennsylvania and she continued to be a substitute teacher. She served her community as an officer with Eastern Star and president of United Methodist Women and member of West Lawn United Methodist Church. She was an advocate for global service, access to education and taught many to read through her work with the Literacy Council. She

encouraged her adult students in their pursuits to become American citizens, teaching English as a second language to refugees and immigrants in the inner city.

She was a beloved mother and grandmother. Following the death of her husband, she relocated to Chattanooga,

becoming involved with the community. She was an avid card player, member of the choir and Red Hats. The family would to thank her dear friend Joyce for her steadfast friendship and the loving care of the Hospice of

Chattanooga.

Marjorie is preceded in death by her husband and an

infant daughter. She is survived by her sister, Janice

Ferguson, of Spokane, Washington; and her adult children, daughter, Mary Lynn and Michael Morrison, in

Chattanooga, and sons, Richard Wayne McIntosh, in

Pennsylvania, and Dr. Michael Thol McIntosh and his wife, Dr. Sumita Bhaduri-McIntosh, in Florida. She is also

survived by her beloved nephews, nieces and five

grandchildren: Meredyth Alice Morrison, in Brooklyn, Tessalyn Hope Morrison, in Portland, Oregon, David Alexander Morrison, of Washington, D.C., Rohin Ethan

McIntosh, in Princeton, and Uma Olivia McIntosh, of

Gainesville, Florida.

A celebration of life will be held at 2nd Presbyterian Church in Chattanooga, Tennessee, with a private

ceremony of commitment at a later date. Donations in

remembrance may be made to the or local Literacy Council. For more information, please contact the Hamilton Funeral Home on 4506 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga, TN.



