Marjorie Moyer Obituary
Marjorie Keim Moyer passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, at her home in Topton, Pa. She was born in Washington D.C., on October 4, 1936, to the late Roy Keim and Winifred Fehnel Keim. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ray Moyer, Topton, Pa;, her daughters, JoAnn, wife of Russ Goddard, Charlotte, N.C.; and Julia Valdez, Portsmouth, Va.; her sons, Michael Moyer, husband of Robyn, Mountain Top, Pa.; and Peter Moyer, husband of Andrea Moyer, Mertztown, Pa. Marjorie is also survived by her grandchildren: Stephanie, Danielle, Rami, Emily, Madison, Zackary and Chase; her great-grandchildren: Zachary, Brayden, Cameron, Kayla, Deja, Abraham and Camilla; her brothers, Donald Keim, Mohnton; and Roy Keim Jr., Kempton; and her sister, Sandra Hassler, Mertztown. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Clyde Keim; and her sister, Virginia Terry. At the request of Marjorie, there will be no services. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Marjorie and her family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
