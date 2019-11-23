|
Loving Matriarch and former co-owner of long-established business Marjorie O. Garman, 78, of Exeter Township, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 5:00 a.m. in her residence. She was the wife of James W. Garman. Born in Reamstown, Pennsylvania, Marjorie was the daughter of the late Eugene Q. and Jane Ochs. She was the co-owner of V&S Sandwich Shop, 9th and Union Streets, Reading, from 1971-1989. Marjorie will forever be remembered for her love and devotion to her family which include her children: Laurence “Larry” Spayd Jr., of Ontelaunee Township, Vicki L. Ullmann, wife of William Ullmann, of Salem, Va., Cindy L. Burke, wife of Joseph Burke, of Muhlenberg Township, David A. Spayd, husband of Kelly Jones, of Exeter Township, Lisa R. Herb, of Exeter Township; and her grandchildren: Laurence III, Christopher, Daniel, Rebecca, Maria, Jessica, Raymond, Jaron, Maddison, Collin, Morgan; and great-grandchildren: Landin, Gabriel, Mia, and Julia. She is also survived by her step-children: Michael J. Garman, of Mohnton, Maryann A. Beeman, wife of Richard Beeman, of Shillington, James W. Garman II, of Laureldale; and several half-brothers and half-sisters. Funeral services will be held in Bean Funeral Home, North 16th and Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights, Wednesday November 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Michael A. Baal will officiate. Entombment will follow in Charles Evans Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of Mrs. Marjorie O. Garman. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019