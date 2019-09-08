|
Marjorie E. Rettgers, age 94, of
Mechanicsburg, Pa., passed away on
Tuesday, September 3rd 2019, to join her husband in heaven.
Born in Reading, Pa., on February 1, 1925, she met and married Robert E. Rettgers in 1945. She was a member of Monaghan Presbyterian Church, Dillsburg and enjoyed traveling, cruising,
vacations at the Jersey shore and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the youngest of 3 daughters born to Floyd and Florence Bechtel Fett, of Reading, Pa.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019