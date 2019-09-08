Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cocklin Funeral Home - Dillsburg
30 North Chestnut St.
Dillsburg, PA 17019
717-432-5312
For more information about
Marjorie Rettgers
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Rettgers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie (Fett) Rettgers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie (Fett) Rettgers Obituary

Marjorie E. Rettgers, age 94, of

Mechanicsburg, Pa., passed away on

Tuesday, September 3rd 2019, to join her husband in heaven.

Born in Reading, Pa., on February 1, 1925, she met and married Robert E. Rettgers in 1945. She was a member of Monaghan Presbyterian Church, Dillsburg and enjoyed traveling, cruising,

vacations at the Jersey shore and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the youngest of 3 daughters born to Floyd and Florence Bechtel Fett, of Reading, Pa.

For a complete obituary and to sign the online guestbook, visit, www.cocklinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now