Marjorie Ruth (Eckert) Fitz Marjorie Ruth (Eckert) Fitz, 77, of Wernersville, passed away September 21, 2020 surrounded by loved ones in her home. Born in Robesonia, Marjorie was the daughter of the late Lawrence and E. Katie (Marderness) Eckert. She was the wife of Rev. Dr. George Schaff Fitz, they shared 29 years of marriage together. Marjorie graduated from Conrad Weiser High School, Pace Institute, and Bryland Institute, and studied organ performance at the University of Louisville, KY. She worked as a Claims Examiner for Teamsters Local 429. Marjorie was the former Dean of the American Guild of Organists of the Berks and Schuylkill Counties. She touched the lives of many students during her years teaching organ and piano. Marjorie enjoyed crafting whether it was hand-crafted pottery, painting, stitching, or making cards. In addition to her husband, George, Marjorie is survived by her children, Charles E. Coco Jr., of Lynchburg, VA, husband of Tricia and Andrew Coco, partner of Kristin of St. Louis, MO, step children; Andrew Fitz, of Houston, TX, Peter Fitz, of Titusville, PA, David Fitz, husband of Kathy of Bradford, PA, Stephen Fitz, of Morgantown, W. VA, fiancé of Lisa, Gebre Yohannes, husband of Amy of VA, and Ghenet Burhan, of VA; 16 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, her sister, Linda Rentschler, of Wernersville, her niece and nephews, Barbara Rentschler, Timothy Rentschler, and Thomas Rentschler. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family at St. John’s (Hains) Church Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Reading Music Foundation designated to Marjorie Fitz Organ Scholarship Fund. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Reading is in charge of the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com
.