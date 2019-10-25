Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Sandrock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Sandrock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Sandrock Obituary
Marjorie “Midge” L. Sandrock Marjorie “Midge” L. Sandrock, 68, of West Lawn, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 12:55 p.m., in Penn State Health-St. Joseph Hospital. She was the wife of Richard H. Sandrock. Born in West Hazleton, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Richard G. and Marjorie (Brown) Schweitzer. Marjorie was a 1969 graduate of West Hazleton High School and worked as a cashier at Ronco’s Pharmacy and as a food prep worker at Friendly’s Restaurant in West Lawn. She loved to garden and to cook, and she devoted her life to taking care of her family. In addition to her husband, Marjorie is survived by her children: Richard H. Sandrock Jr., husband of Gwenn Sandrock, of Denver, Colo.; Scott A. Sandrock, of West Lawn; and Deidre L. Sandrock Strahan, wife of Jeffrey Strahan, of Greer, S.C.; and by her grandson, Henry William Strahan. She is also survived by her brother, Frederick Schweitzer, of Hometown. She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard G. Schweitzer Jr.; her sister, Donna M. Byorek; and her twin sisters, JaniceAnn and JaneAnn Schweitzer. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now