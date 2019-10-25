|
Marjorie “Midge” L. Sandrock Marjorie “Midge” L. Sandrock, 68, of West Lawn, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 12:55 p.m., in Penn State Health-St. Joseph Hospital. She was the wife of Richard H. Sandrock. Born in West Hazleton, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Richard G. and Marjorie (Brown) Schweitzer. Marjorie was a 1969 graduate of West Hazleton High School and worked as a cashier at Ronco’s Pharmacy and as a food prep worker at Friendly’s Restaurant in West Lawn. She loved to garden and to cook, and she devoted her life to taking care of her family. In addition to her husband, Marjorie is survived by her children: Richard H. Sandrock Jr., husband of Gwenn Sandrock, of Denver, Colo.; Scott A. Sandrock, of West Lawn; and Deidre L. Sandrock Strahan, wife of Jeffrey Strahan, of Greer, S.C.; and by her grandson, Henry William Strahan. She is also survived by her brother, Frederick Schweitzer, of Hometown. She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard G. Schweitzer Jr.; her sister, Donna M. Byorek; and her twin sisters, JaniceAnn and JaneAnn Schweitzer. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019