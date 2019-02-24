Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Wertz.

Marjorie Lou Wertz, 86, formerly of

Muhlenberg Township, died February 20, 2019, in Berks Heim, where she had been a resident since 2009.

Born in her Laureldale residence on

December 24, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Calvin L. and Alma G. (Becker) Wertz.

She was a member Calvary Lutheran Church, Laureldale, where she was very active before moving to Berks Heim. There she met her extended family and was involved in the following activities: cooking club, garden club, Red

Hatters and craft club. Marjorie was certified in the

Pennsylvania Empowered Expert Residents Program.

She is survived by two sisters, Marilyn J. (Wertz), wife of Melvin R. Oyler, of Womelsdorf; and Carol A. Wertz, of Muhlenberg Township. Other survivors include two nieces, Cheryl (Oyler), wife of Thomas Hatcher, of Greenville, S.C.; and Bonnie (Oyler) Bollinger, of Wernersville.There are

also 5 great-nieces and nephews; and 4 great-great-nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Wednesday, February 27th at

10:00 a.m. in Calvary Lutheran Church, 1009 Elizabeth Ave., Laureldale, PA 19605. A viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of service, in the Church. Burial will be in Laureldale Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Berks Heim and the

loving staff from 3A for taking such good care of Marjorie.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Church at the above address.

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.,

Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements.

For online condolence, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



