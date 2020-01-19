Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-7621
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Eshbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark C. Eshbach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark C. Eshbach Obituary
Mark C. Eshbach, 65, of Fleetwood, passed away Friday January 10, 2020 in Reading Hospital. He was the son of the late Robert A. Eshbach and Mary Ruth (Carrignan) Eshbach. Mark attended Oley High School and served in the U. S. Army. He had worked for Eshbach Brothers, Inc., Reading. Mark loved traveling, spending time with family and friends, deer camp, golfing, the Rolling Stones and playing his guitar. He is survived by his son Mark R. Eshbach and his fiancée Lisa Folk and daughter Jessica (Cronrath) wife of Jonathan Engbert, both of Fleetwood. Grandchildren Zachary Eshbach, Adam Eshbach, Jacob Engbert and Emma Engbert. Other survivors are siblings James J. Eshbach husband of Kay (Trout), Edwin E. Eshbach, Margaret A. (Eshbach) wife of Tony Jackowski, Robin J. (Eshbach) wife of Larry Hartman, Robert Addison Eshbach, Jr. husband of Christine Eshbach, Chris P. Eshbach, and Jean Eshbach. Also nieces Lisa (Eshbach) Hartz, Jaime (Jackowski) Brown , Erica (Eshbach) wife of Jonathan West, nephews Jake Maurer and John Maurer. Mark was preceded in death brothers Bert W. Eshbach, David A. Eshbach and sister Rosemary J. Eshbach. A visitation will be Tuesday evening January 21st from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM at Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc., 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood. In lieu of flowers, please share in a letter one of your fondest memories with Mark, e.g. “I’ll never forget the time when…..” Thank you. Online condolences can be made at www.maestumpfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -