Mark C. Eshbach, 65, of Fleetwood, passed away Friday January 10, 2020 in Reading Hospital. He was the son of the late Robert A. Eshbach and Mary Ruth (Carrignan) Eshbach. Mark attended Oley High School and served in the U. S. Army. He had worked for Eshbach Brothers, Inc., Reading. Mark loved traveling, spending time with family and friends, deer camp, golfing, the Rolling Stones and playing his guitar. He is survived by his son Mark R. Eshbach and his fiancée Lisa Folk and daughter Jessica (Cronrath) wife of Jonathan Engbert, both of Fleetwood. Grandchildren Zachary Eshbach, Adam Eshbach, Jacob Engbert and Emma Engbert. Other survivors are siblings James J. Eshbach husband of Kay (Trout), Edwin E. Eshbach, Margaret A. (Eshbach) wife of Tony Jackowski, Robin J. (Eshbach) wife of Larry Hartman, Robert Addison Eshbach, Jr. husband of Christine Eshbach, Chris P. Eshbach, and Jean Eshbach. Also nieces Lisa (Eshbach) Hartz, Jaime (Jackowski) Brown , Erica (Eshbach) wife of Jonathan West, nephews Jake Maurer and John Maurer. Mark was preceded in death brothers Bert W. Eshbach, David A. Eshbach and sister Rosemary J. Eshbach. A visitation will be Tuesday evening January 21st from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM at Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc., 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood. In lieu of flowers, please share in a letter one of your fondest memories with Mark, e.g. “I’ll never forget the time when…..” Thank you. Online condolences can be made at www.maestumpfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020