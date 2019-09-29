Home

Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood
14390 Kutztown Road
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-9900
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services PC
14390 Kutztown Rd.
Fleetwood, PA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services PC
14390 Kutztown Rd.
Fleetwood, PA
Mark Conrad


1964 - 2019
Mark Conrad Obituary

Mark E. Conrad, 55, of Hamburg, died

suddenly on Saturday morning, September 28, 2019, at his home.

Born January 20, 1964, in Allentown, he was the son of the late Eugene and Betty (Dietrich) Conrad. Mark worked as a

manager for Bazzini LCC, Allentown. He had also worked for East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., and Viwinco,

Morgantown. Mark was a 1982 graduate of Emmaus High School and loved fishing, football, racing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Mark is survived by his girlfriend, Dawn D. DeLong, with whom he lived; and by his children, Kayla M. (Conrad) Hinkle, wife of Christopher A. Hinkle, Hamburg, and

Austin T. Conrad, Fleetwood. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Austin, Aubrey, Dillon, Katrina and Gage; his sisters, Ann (Conrad) Schoch, wife of Ray Schoch,

Macungie, and Marilyn (Conrad) Landis, wife of Richard Landis, Macungie; and by his brother, Lynn Conrad,

husband of Joette (Haines) Conrad, Alburtis.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Conrad.

Funeral services for Mark will be held Wednesday,

October 2, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd., Fleetwood, PA. A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday,at the funeral home.

Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services PC,

Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Mark and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 29, 2019
