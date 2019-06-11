Mark Kalinofski

Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA
19526
(610)-562-7823
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary R.C. Church
94 Walnut Rd
Hamburg, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary R.C. Church
94 Walnut Rd
Hamburg, PA
Mark T. Kalinofski, 32, of Bethel, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Joseph Medical Center.

Born in Mt. Holly, N.J., he was the son of Heidi A. (Thibault) Kalinofski, and the late Walter T. Kalinofski. He graduated from Conrad Weiser High School, enjoyed fishing, and sports.

Mark was predeceased by his beloved son Gabriel T.

Kalinofski, on September 3, 2017. He is survived by brothers,

Michael and Andrew Kalinofski; sister, Kristin (Thibault) DeLong; maternal grandmother, Marie Thibault; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from St. Mary R.C. Church, 94 Walnut Rd., Hamburg. Burial: St. Mary's Cemetery, Hamburg. Viewing: Saturday 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the church. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, in charge of arrangements.

Condolences at www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on June 11, 2019
