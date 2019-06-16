Mark Daniel Loose, age 44, passed away on June 9th at home after a short illness.

He resided in Mountain View, Calif., with his beloved wife, Rebecca (Piorkowski) Loose. Mark was born on

August 30, 1974, to Daniel and Annamae (Rieser) Loose, of Lower Heidelberg Township. He enjoyed his years as a Boy Scout and earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 1991. Mark was a 1992 graduate of Schuylkill Valley High School, where he served as class president. He received his degree in

electrical engineering from the University of Delaware in 1996. In 2003, he graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a Ph.D in electric power engineering.

While in graduate school he started his engineering

career with Utility Systems Technologies, specializing in power distribution systems. He went on to become a senior managing engineer at Exponent, an engineering and

scientific consulting firm in Menlo Park, Calif. He was most recently employed in the research and design division of Tesla Motors,Inc., in Palo Alto.

In addition to his wife and parents, Mark is survived by his sister, Ann-Marie Loose; his mother-in-law, Iva Piorkowski; his sister-in-law, Melanie (Piorkowski) Hnatishion; brother-in-law, Joe Hnatishion; and nephew, Nate Hnatishion.

Mark was a compassionate person known for his amazing sense of humor and his devotion to his wife. Mark and Becky enjoyed their cats and spectator sports, especially football and baseball.

A celebration of life service, officiated by Rev. Ann Bolek, will begin at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, June 22nd at St. John's (Hains) United Church of Christ, 591 North Church Road, Wernersville, PA. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Project Safety Net. A community program Mark valued, Project Safety Net is a coalition promoting access to quality youth mental health services. Please reference the Mark D. Loose Memorial Fund when mailing donations to Project Safety Net, Cubberley Community Center, Building T2, 4000 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto, CA 94303.

Condolences may be offered at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com

Arrangement entrusted to Milkins Giles Funeral Home, Inc. Temple.



