|
|
Mark M. Neithamer Mark M. Neithamer, 55, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, in his Mohrsville residence. Born in Pottsville, he was the son of the late Wilbur L. Neithamer, and Kathleen (Joy) Kline. Mark was a graduate of Odessa High School, Texas. He was employed as a truck driver for most of his life. He was most recently employed at Palmer Candy as a tow motor operator. Mark is survived by his step father: James Michael Kline, Mohrsville; a sister; Nannette N., wife of Jack A. Neff, Jr., Reading; three brothers: Scott C. Neithamer, Muhlenberg, William L. Neithamer, and Christopher J. Neithamer, both of Reading. Several nieces and nephews also survive him. He was predeceased by a brother, Matthew Clarence Neithamer. A memorial service will be held Friday, November 1, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 S. 4th Street, Hamburg. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019